Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

