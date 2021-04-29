Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$625.96 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$16.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.70. The stock has a market cap of C$11.93 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

