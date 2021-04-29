Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $3.76 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.76 billion and approximately $326.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00051583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00330021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,443,135,598 coins and its circulating supply is 2,946,914,705 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

