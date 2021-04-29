Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Reduced by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 3.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.33. 336,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,522,117. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $631.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

