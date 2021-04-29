Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 62,571 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $316,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.45. The stock had a trading volume of 223,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,522,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.95 and a 200 day moving average of $255.92. The company has a market cap of $634.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

