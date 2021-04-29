Alien Worlds (TLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $200.89 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 106.5% against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $371.21 million and $200.89 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alien Worlds alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00290203 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $605.68 or 0.01119353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00027131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.68 or 0.00725696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,191.58 or 1.00150293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,151,907,725 coins and its circulating supply is 837,148,193 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alien Worlds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alien Worlds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.