Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 252.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $30,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,296,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $613.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $581.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

