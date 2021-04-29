Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $693.00 to $715.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $735.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.54.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $613.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $634.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $562.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.