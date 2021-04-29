Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $735.00 at Piper Sandler

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $700.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $19.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $594.06. 38,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,323. Align Technology has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.02 and its 200-day moving average is $523.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

