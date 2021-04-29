Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $693.00 to $715.00. The stock had previously closed at $613.36, but opened at $642.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $626.60, with a volume of 6,429 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $735.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.54.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.26.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.