Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the March 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

