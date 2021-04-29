Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Earnings Results

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 1,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,075. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

