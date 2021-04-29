Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alleghany to post earnings of $12.46 per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $675.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $653.61 and a 200 day moving average of $611.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $434.53 and a 1 year high of $688.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

