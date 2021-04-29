Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Announces Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 1,664,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,007. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.