Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Down 58.8% in April

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 47,025.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $235.07 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

