ALLETE (ALE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $68.83 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.