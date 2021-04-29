Alliant Energy (LNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alliant Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

