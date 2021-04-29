AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 162.3% in April

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 162.3% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE ACV opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

