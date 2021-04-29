Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.39.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

TSE AP.UN traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,248. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$44.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.58.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory purchased 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,188,439.47. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, with a total value of C$206,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$712,432.26.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.