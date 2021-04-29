AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 2,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83.

In related news, Director Juan Vera sold 10,400 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $435,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,457,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,872,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock worth $10,694,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

