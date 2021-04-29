Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.42.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 1,792,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

