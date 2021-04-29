Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. Ally Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $7.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.59. 22,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $2,663,425 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

