Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $760 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.74 million.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.81.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.87 on Thursday, hitting $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,743. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $141.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.