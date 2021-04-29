Alpha Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $254.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 72.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $26,281.67 and $254.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,650.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $882.17 or 0.01644281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.54 or 0.00528489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00064117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001554 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003865 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

