Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $395.95 million and $102.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002955 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,153,035 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

