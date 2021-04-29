Alphabet Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $18.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $18.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $17.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $20.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,906.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

