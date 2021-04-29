Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Freed Investment Group

Freed Investment Group increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

GOOG stock opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,906.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

