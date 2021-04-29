Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,167.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

