Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 8.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,898.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

