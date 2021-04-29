Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,898.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.