Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,898.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.