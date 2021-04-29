Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,487. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.