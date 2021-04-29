Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 769,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 58,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $393.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 275,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

