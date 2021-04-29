Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

NASDAQ ALTA traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,108. The stock has a market cap of $794.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

