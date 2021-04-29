Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,240 shares of company stock worth $17,219,167. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

