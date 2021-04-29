Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.00

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 481934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,219,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,946 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 427,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

