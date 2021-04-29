Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.67

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.67 and traded as high as C$17.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$17.07, with a volume of 152,034 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$706.95 million and a PE ratio of -26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.85.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

