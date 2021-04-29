Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.090-3.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $65.59 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

