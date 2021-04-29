Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-3.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.090-3.240 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.80.

AIMC stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

