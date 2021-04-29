Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.49-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.57. Altria Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.30.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

