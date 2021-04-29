Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MO stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.