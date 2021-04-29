Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Trading Down 3.8%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.95 ($0.84). 70,531 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 52,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

The firm has a market cap of £51.41 million and a P/E ratio of -31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.81. The company has a current ratio of 26.80, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, insider Matthew Grainger sold 30,000 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07), for a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06). Also, insider Martin Keylock bought 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,853.36 ($7,647.45).

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

