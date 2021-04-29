Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 159.0% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.14. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Alumina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

