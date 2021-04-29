ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.62. Approximately 4,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.51.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,905,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,363.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.