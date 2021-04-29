AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 786 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 116,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,025,000 after buying an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.45. The company had a trading volume of 62,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,374. The company has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

