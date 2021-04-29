AM Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 44,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 368,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $76.04. 160,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,731,913. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

