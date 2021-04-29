Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Sequent Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,210.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3,198.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.