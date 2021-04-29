Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 478.9% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 21,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,210.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,198.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

