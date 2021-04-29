Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,468,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,210.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.