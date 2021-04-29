Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,198.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

